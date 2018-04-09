ChanCoin Price Hits $0.0132 (CHAN)

ChanCoin (CURRENCY:CHAN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. ChanCoin has a total market cap of $105,858.00 and approximately $687.00 worth of ChanCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChanCoin has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One ChanCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 119.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005837 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000290 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003801 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 77% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006900 BTC.

ChanCoin Profile

CHAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2017. ChanCoin’s total supply is 8,009,515 coins. ChanCoin’s official Twitter account is @chancoin_. The official website for ChanCoin is chancoin.org. The official message board for ChanCoin is crypto-chat.org/forums/chancoin-4chn.233.

Buying and Selling ChanCoin

ChanCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is not possible to purchase ChanCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChanCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChanCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

