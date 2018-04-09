Changyou (CYOU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News headlines about Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Changyou earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5499906948474 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Changyou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Changyou in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Changyou currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYOU opened at $29.32 on Monday. Changyou has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,545.69, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). Changyou had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Changyou will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $9.40 dividend.

About Changyou

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

