Changyou (CYOU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.26.

CYOU stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,545.69, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $44.55.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). Changyou had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $144.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Changyou will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a $9.40 dividend.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYOU. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Changyou in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,546,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Changyou by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after purchasing an additional 220,900 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Changyou by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 737,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214,576 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd grew its position in Changyou by 401.5% during the third quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 172,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Changyou by 410.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

