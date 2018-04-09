Changyou (CYOU) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Changyou earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.5865824106002 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on CYOU. ValuEngine raised shares of Changyou from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Changyou in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Changyou from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.26.

Shares of Changyou stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,545.69, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Changyou has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Changyou (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.95 million. Changyou had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Changyou will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $9.40 per share.

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

