Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Charles Taylor (LON:CTR)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Charles Taylor (LON:CTR) in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a GBX 290 ($4.10) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 312 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Charles Taylor in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.62) target price on shares of Charles Taylor in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of Charles Taylor stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.72). 10,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,340. Charles Taylor has a twelve month low of GBX 219.60 ($3.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 299 ($4.23).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Charles Taylor’s previous dividend of $3.31. This represents a yield of 2.92%.

Charles Taylor Company Profile

Charles Taylor plc provides professional services to the insurance market in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Management Services, Adjusting Services, and Insurance Support Services businesses. The Management Services business provides management services to insurance companies and associations.

