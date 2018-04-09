ChatCoin (CHAT) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0688 or 0.00001023 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Huobi, BigONE and ZB.COM. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.98 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00724999 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006742 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000602 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001666 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00097762 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031411 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChatCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The coin can be mined, staked and earned on a web based Chat application where users can chat about trading and see live prices. Users receive coins for every message. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BigONE, Lbank, EXX and Huobi. It is not possible to buy ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

