Cheapcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (CRYPTO:CHEAP)

Cheapcoin (CURRENCY:CHEAP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Cheapcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cheapcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.00 worth of Cheapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cheapcoin has traded up 44.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00754078 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00174766 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Cheapcoin Profile

Cheapcoin’s official Twitter account is @cheapcrypto.

Cheapcoin Coin Trading

Cheapcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy Cheapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheapcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheapcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

