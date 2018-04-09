Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.88.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.24. 1,294,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $2,168.32, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.26%.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 5,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $274,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is engaged in the restaurant and bakery business. As of March 2, 2017, the Company operated 208 Company-owned restaurants: 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark and one under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark. The Company’s segments include The Cheesecake Factory restaurants, and other.

