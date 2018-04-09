UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 704 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chemed worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after buying an additional 96,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,079,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,307,000 after buying an additional 49,135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth about $9,296,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chemed by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chemed by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $269,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,708,793. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total value of $1,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on shares of Chemed in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.33.

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.48. 108,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,324. The company has a market cap of $4,442.24, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $178.44 and a 52-week high of $285.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.83 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers.

