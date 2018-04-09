Chemical Bank Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Chemical Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,184,000 after acquiring an additional 105,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $144.79 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 1 year low of $129.47 and a 1 year high of $159.31.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/chemical-bank-has-339000-stake-in-ishares-russell-1000-index-iwb-updated-updated.html.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.