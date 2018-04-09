Ford Motor (F) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,325 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252,086 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 813,771 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44,422.07, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $38.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Nomura dropped their price target on Ford Motor to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 31,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $324,831.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

