Chemical Bank Sells 919 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Chemical Bank cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AHL Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 312.3% during the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 11,862 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 891,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 26,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $90.00 price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 98,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.07 per share, for a total transaction of $7,520,128.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62,941.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $61.74 and a twelve month high of $87.79.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/chemical-bank-lowers-holdings-in-walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-updated-updated.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.