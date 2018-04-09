Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Sold by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 48,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 524,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 436,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 80,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $31,154.78, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Cowen lowered Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 14,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $537,858.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,404.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

