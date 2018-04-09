Chemtrade (CHE.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.97.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade from C$22.00 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemtrade from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

TSE CHE.UN remained flat at $C$16.21 on Wednesday. 22,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,642. Chemtrade has a 12-month low of C$15.86 and a 12-month high of C$20.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

About Chemtrade

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (Chemtrade) provides industrial chemicals and services. Chemtrade operates in four business segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), International (Intl) and Corporate (Corp). Its SPPC segment markets, removes and produces merchant, regenerated sulfuric acid, liquid sulfur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite, elemental sulfur, hydrogen sulfide, and sodium bisulfite and other processing services.

