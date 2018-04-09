China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Telecommunications (NYSE:CHA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 14th.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of China Telecommunications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

China Telecommunications stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,245. China Telecommunications has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35,691.01, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $1.4651 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from China Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $1.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. China Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in China Telecommunications by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 515,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 94,957 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in China Telecommunications by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in China Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in China Telecommunications by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of China Telecommunications by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 38,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 30,618 shares during the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Telecommunications Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

