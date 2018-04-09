Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vetr

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was downgraded by Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They presently have a $311.43 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Vetr‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.78.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $318.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,883.78, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $499.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 420,322 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $318.14 per share, with a total value of $133,721,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul T. Cappuccio bought 500 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $290.88 per share, with a total value of $145,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $222,814.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 423,822 shares of company stock valued at $134,819,781. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

