CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded up 18.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, CHIPS has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. CHIPS has a market cap of $6.28 million and $180.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00004466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,734.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $637.56 or 0.09499390 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00026803 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00166192 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.01748390 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022802 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015999 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008685 BTC.

About CHIPS

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,944,477 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CHIPS was forked from Bitcoin. It is based on Komodo's ecosystem but uses Segwit and the Bitcoin Lightning Network technology. CHIPS focus is to facilitate micropayments on the Poker/Casino industries. “

Buying and Selling CHIPS

CHIPS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy CHIPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHIPS must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHIPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

