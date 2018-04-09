Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,371 Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Choice Hotels worth $67,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,259,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,548.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42. Choice Hotels has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Choice Hotels had a net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.40%. The business had revenue of $237.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Choice Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other Choice Hotels news, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $254,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,149.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $804,812.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,967 in the last three months. 24.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHH. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Choice Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 4,371 Shares of Choice Hotels (CHH)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/choice-hotels-chh-shares-sold-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.