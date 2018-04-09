Choice Hotels (CHH) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,832,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,187,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,461,000 after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 7.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 879,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,207,000 after purchasing an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels by 23.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 410,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHH shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Choice Hotels to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Choice Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Choice Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS upgraded Choice Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. 233,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,212. The company has a market cap of $4,548.14, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $237.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. Choice Hotels had a negative return on equity of 68.40% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts expect that Choice Hotels will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Choice Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

In other news, SVP John Bonds sold 14,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $1,237,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $254,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,149.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,995 shares of company stock worth $4,992,967. Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

