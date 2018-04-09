Christopher & Banks (CBK) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.02

Press coverage about Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Christopher & Banks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.7975597361613 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Christopher & Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Christopher & Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CBK traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. 5,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,837. Christopher & Banks has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Christopher & Banks had a negative return on equity of 35.95% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $92.27 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. analysts forecast that Christopher & Banks will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Christopher & Banks Company Profile

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

