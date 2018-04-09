News stories about Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Chunghwa Telecom earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1865487146994 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $39.02. The company had a trading volume of 84,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,672. The company has a market cap of $29,920.49, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.32. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. equities analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/chunghwa-telecom-cht-receiving-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds.html.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunication and information related services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Fixed Communications, Mobile Communications, Internet, International Fixed Communications, and Others. The company was founded on June 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.