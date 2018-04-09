Head-To-Head Comparison: Swisscom (SCMWY) vs. Cincinnati Bell (CBB)

Swisscom (OTCMKTS: SCMWY) and Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.85 billion 2.05 $1.60 billion $3.08 15.23 Cincinnati Bell $1.29 billion 0.47 $35.10 million ($0.08) -178.13

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swisscom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 13.47% 22.88% 7.26% Cincinnati Bell 2.52% -0.61% 0.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Swisscom and Cincinnati Bell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 1 1 1 0 2.00 Cincinnati Bell 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cincinnati Bell has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.28%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Swisscom.

Summary

Swisscom beats Cincinnati Bell on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland and Italy. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers broadband, TV, fixed-network, and mobile phone subscription services, as well as national and international telephone, and data traffic services for residential customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, UCC, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, Internet of Things, security and authentication, digital consulting, and software development solutions primarily for banking, hospital, and health insurance industries; fixed and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and related information technology (IT) systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband services, such as voice, data, and TV services, as well as video-on-demand for residential and corporate customers. Further, the company provides mobile phone services; IT and network services, and customized solutions; and online and telephone directories, as well as sells merchandise products. Additionally, it offers collection services for radio and TV license fees; radio and cross platform services for customers in the media field; and securitized radio transmissions services, as well as constructs and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Worblaufen, Switzerland.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides professional services, such as consulting, staffing, installation, and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers various services, including hardware and software components management services; cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing services; cloud call center and call recording application services; cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

