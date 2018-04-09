Cinemark (CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Moffett Nathanson currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $42.50 price target (down from $47.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of CNK opened at $39.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,557.51, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $44.74.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.92 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.64%.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 6,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $261,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,139.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth approximately $454,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cinemark (CNK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Moffett Nathanson” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cinemark-cnk-stock-rating-upgraded-by-moffett-nathanson.html.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.