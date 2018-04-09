Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Raised by Outfitter Advisors LTD.

Outfitter Advisors LTD. boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 52,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 354,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 62,546.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196,217.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.93 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

