Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 320.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 3.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

CSCO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.17. 25,033,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,669,711. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $196,217.52, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. Cisco Systems had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,112.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock worth $2,116,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

