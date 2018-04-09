CIT Group Inc. (CIT) Holdings Cut by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,364 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIT. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 337,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 30,079 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,659,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of CIT Group by 245.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CIT traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $51.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,801. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6,679.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.30.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. CIT Group had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. CIT Group’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.92.

In other CIT Group news, insider James L. Hudak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $107,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc (CIT) is a bank holding company (BHC) and a financial holding company (FHC). The Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, leasing and advisory services to middle market companies in a range of industries in North America. The Company’s segments include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios, and Corporate and Other.

