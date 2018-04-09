Citi Trends (CTRN) Issues Earnings Results

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.00 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Citi Trends updated its FY19 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.01. 130,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,621. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.68, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Citi Trends’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Citi Trends declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised Citi Trends from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

In other news, VP Ivy D. Council sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $127,630.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,018.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $85,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,910.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,906,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Citi Trends by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 198,714 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 136.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 233,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home.

