Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 256,760 Shares of Citigroup (C)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,541,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,760 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises about 0.7% of Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Citigroup worth $2,119,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,591,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,752,000 after buying an additional 817,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,118,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,343,000 after buying an additional 1,091,989 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,906,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,194,000 after buying an additional 91,093 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,367,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,123,000 after buying an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,649,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,162,000 after buying an additional 164,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $68.60 on Monday. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $176,306.52, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Nomura set a $87.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.69.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

