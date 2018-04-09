Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Price Target Raised to GBX 345

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 345 ($4.88) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGAM. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.87) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 330 ($4.66) to GBX 365 ($5.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 366.67 ($5.18).

MGAM traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 322 ($4.55). 256,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a fifty-two week low of GBX 277.20 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 366.80 ($5.18).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 21.30 ($0.30) by GBX 1.20 ($0.02). Morgan Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of GBX 102.15 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Boulton sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 339 ($4.79), for a total value of £7,491.90 ($10,589.26).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morgan Advanced Materials (MGAM) Price Target Raised to GBX 345” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/citigroup-raises-morgan-advanced-materials-mgam-price-target-to-gbx-345-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys.

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.