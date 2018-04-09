Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Anglo American (AAL)

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS raised their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,360 ($19.09) to GBX 1,650 ($23.16) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.39).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,616 ($22.68) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 950.10 ($13.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,870 ($26.25).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,593,541.02).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

