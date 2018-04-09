Citigroup Reiterates €73.00 Price Target for BMW (BMW)

BMW (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €73.00 ($90.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($148.15) target price on shares of BMW and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HSBC set a €82.00 ($101.23) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Independent Research set a €90.00 ($111.11) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on shares of BMW and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €96.29 ($118.88).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €0.36 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €88.34 ($109.06). 1,285,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. BMW has a twelve month low of €77.07 ($95.15) and a twelve month high of €97.04 ($119.80).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/citigroup-reiterates-73-00-price-target-for-bmw-bmw-updated-updated.html.

About BMW

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cars and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brand names; and spare parts and accessories, as well as provides mobility services.

