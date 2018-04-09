Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $52.00 price objective on Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,027,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303,357 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,472,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,712,000 after acquiring an additional 108,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,630,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,422 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,759,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,815,000 after acquiring an additional 232,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,419,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,721,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,041. The firm has a market cap of $20,214.24, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/citizens-financial-group-cfg-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.