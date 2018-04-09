Clams Trading Down 5.7% This Week (CLAM)

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, Clams has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. Clams has a market capitalization of $9.28 million and $24,715.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00046618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00197258 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00126816 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00051610 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00112178 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00191708 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000546 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a coin. It launched on May 15th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 16,651,518 coins and its circulating supply is 2,954,637 coins. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

