Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Clear Channel Outdoor earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8920874182258 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cleveland Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of CCO stock remained flat at $$4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 77,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,783. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,801.72, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces. It operates in two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising (Americas) and International Outdoor Advertising (International). The company offers advertising services through billboards comprising bulletins and posters; street furniture displays, including advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; and other out-of-home advertising displays, such as wallscapes and spectaculars, as well as mall displays and other small displays.

