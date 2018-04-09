ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CBA) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund (NYSE:CBA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.5797680694603 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CBA stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.87. 145,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,239. ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund

ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return, with an equal emphasis on current distributions and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the energy sector.

