Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 345 Shares of Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $162,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHW traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,357. The company has a market capitalization of $36,254.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $308.30 and a 12 month high of $435.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 50.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $306,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and set a $483.00 price target (down from $511.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

