Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 111,734 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Embraer worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERJ. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Embraer by 217.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 176,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Embraer by 884.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Embraer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 555,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Embraer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,524,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 92.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,123,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 538,997 shares in the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ERJ. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

ERJ traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $24.61. 696,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,052. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,710.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.37). Embraer had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. Embraer’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

