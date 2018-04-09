ClearOne Communications (CLRO) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News coverage about ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ:CLRO) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ClearOne Communications earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 46.2184727294061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearOne Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:CLRO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,386. ClearOne Communications has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. ClearOne Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

ClearOne Communications Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

