ClearPoll Hits Market Capitalization of $4.24 Million (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. ClearPoll has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $21,362.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00009015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, EtherDelta, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ClearPoll Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 20th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is www.clearpoll.io. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ClearPoll aims to provide more accurate public opinion data. This is done by allowing wider participation and by making polls easily accessible via the ClearPoll app. ClearPoll allows users to vote on topics, and then the topics with the most votes become active polls for everyone to vote on. Meaning that people are deciding what matters to them the most, and then people are voting on that issue. It is a transparent and accurate way of gauging public opinion. It is ClearPoll's intention to use blockchain technology to record votes on polls. This means that once a vote has been cast on a poll, it is sent to the blockchain, and cannot be changed or removed. Final poll results are also stored on the blockchain, meaning poll result data is final and 100% publicly viewable by all ClearPoll users. Nobody can hide or manipulate what the general public has to say. The number of tokens generated is subject to the funding received during the PreICO and ICO. ClearPoll tokens are an ERC20 token. “

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase ClearPoll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

