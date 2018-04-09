Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Clearwater Paper (CLW) Share Price

Media coverage about Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Clearwater Paper earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.1963808696708 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.25. 71,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,901. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $611.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

