Clearwater Paper (CLW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $37.25. The stock had a trading volume of 72,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,901. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $611.86, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 5,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $202,266.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,308.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLW. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

