Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lowered to “Sell” at Vertical Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 14th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,781,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,192,696. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,040.17, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.50 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 11,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $86,144.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,996.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

