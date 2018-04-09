CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.14 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $28.14 million and approximately $629,565.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00081763 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00052883 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00012369 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00022566 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00440227 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,116,279 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

