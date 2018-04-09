Close Brothers Group (CBG) Insider Acquires £142.60 in Stock

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) insider Rebekah Etherington purchased 10 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £142.60 ($200.17).

Rebekah Etherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rebekah Etherington purchased 10 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,552 ($21.79) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($217.86).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,447 ($20.31) on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,315 ($18.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,715 ($24.07).

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 71.20 ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 68.50 ($0.96) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Close Brothers Group had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of £405.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CBG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,570 ($22.04) to GBX 1,545 ($21.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,464 ($20.55) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($22.46) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($22.11) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,554.50 ($21.82).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals firms in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial Finance, Retail Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

