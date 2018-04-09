Cloudera (CLDR) Cut to “Neutral” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) from a hold rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Cloudera in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cloudera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,833.20 and a PE ratio of -4.02. Cloudera has a 12-month low of $12.90 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.63 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 154.35% and a negative net margin of 104.99%. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cloudera will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Wayne Kimber sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $1,792,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greylock Xii GP LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,425,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 629.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 353,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudera by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,956,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001,771 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,703,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,839,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc is a developer of platform for data management, machine learning and advanced analytics. The Company allows enterprises to operate, manage and move workloads across multiple architectures, mixing on premises and cloud environments, including all major public cloud infrastructure providers.

