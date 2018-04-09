CMT Trading LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (IVV)

CMT Trading LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up about 0.3% of CMT Trading LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CMT Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Index were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,393,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476,333 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,378,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,685 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,170,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,791,000 after purchasing an additional 625,278 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,154,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,905 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,569,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,333 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,637,750. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12-month low of $234.02 and a 12-month high of $288.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cmt-trading-llc-sells-401-shares-of-ishares-sp-500-index-ivv-updated-updated-updated.html.

About iShares S&P 500 Index

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

