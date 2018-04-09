CNB Financial (CCNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 16th. Analysts expect CNB Financial to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.26 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, analysts expect CNB Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CCNE opened at $28.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.87, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In related news, Director Joel E. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $60,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,157.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $26,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,414 shares of company stock worth $72,624 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. It accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

