William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of CoBiz Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:COBZ) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,313,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,367 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.11% of CoBiz Financial worth $26,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoBiz Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CoBiz Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CoBiz Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoBiz Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoBiz Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ COBZ opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $814.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. CoBiz Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $22.01.

CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. CoBiz Financial had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 18.58%. analysts anticipate that CoBiz Financial Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher S. Huss sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $49,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,485.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard J. Dalton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,854.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,691 shares of company stock worth $352,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

CoBiz Financial Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products.

