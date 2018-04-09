Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Cohen & Steers worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on Cohen & Steers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gabelli lowered Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cohen & Steers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

CNS opened at $39.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,838.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.08 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc (CNS) is a holding company. The Company is an investment manager with a focus on liquid real assets, including real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities and natural resource equities, as well as preferred securities and other income solutions. The Company serves institutional and individual investors.

