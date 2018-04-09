BidaskClub Upgrades Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on COHU. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Cohu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cohu from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Cohu stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.85, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cohu has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $26.17.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $84.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.20 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,723.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,003.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide.

